Tanzania: Geita RC Pushes for Modern Rice Cultivation

7 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

GEITA Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule has urged rice farmers and traders to cope with advanced rice cultivation technologies for them to achieve higher and quality yields for market assurance.

Ms Senyamule issued the directive over the weekend, while opening training for rice entrepreneurs in Geita Town Council organised by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).

She noted that, so far Tanzanian rice has a wide market in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), so farmers should take advantage of this opportunity, and embrace modern agricultural and business principles.

"We must keep pace with rice production based on standards, quality and safety to protect consumer's health. It is important for farmers to increase productivity and quality for them to have assured of the rice market in neighbouring countries," she said.

The RC used the platform to direct SIDO and TBS to provide the prerequisite education on better rice production principles and standards, better storage practices and provide them with basic information in packaging as well as better rice processing technology.

The Acting Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Charles Chacha called on the TBS to appropriately fulfill its responsibilities.

"TBS as a response authority... it should keep on setting standards, overseeing, auditing and verifying to shape the national business development policy aiming at building a strong economy that withstands global competition," he said.

TBS Senior Quality Control Officer dealing with the Research and Training Department, Mr Joseph Mwashuya said in order to boost the market for the rice produced in Tanzania, TBS has started educating farmers on right steps to prepare rice from the field, to the storage and marketing.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X