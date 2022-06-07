Tanzania: Geita RC Pushes for Modern Rice Cultivation

GEITA Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule has urged rice farmers and traders to cope with advanced rice cultivation technologies for them to achieve higher and quality yields for market assurance.

Ms Senyamule issued the directive over the weekend, while opening training for rice entrepreneurs in Geita Town Council organised by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO).

She noted that, so far Tanzanian rice has a wide market in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), so farmers should take advantage of this opportunity, and embrace modern agricultural and business principles.

"We must keep pace with rice production based on standards, quality and safety to protect consumer's health. It is important for farmers to increase productivity and quality for them to have assured of the rice market in neighbouring countries," she said.

The RC used the platform to direct SIDO and TBS to provide the prerequisite education on better rice production principles and standards, better storage practices and provide them with basic information in packaging as well as better rice processing technology.

The Acting Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Charles Chacha called on the TBS to appropriately fulfill its responsibilities.

"TBS as a response authority... it should keep on setting standards, overseeing, auditing and verifying to shape the national business development policy aiming at building a strong economy that withstands global competition," he said.

TBS Senior Quality Control Officer dealing with the Research and Training Department, Mr Joseph Mwashuya said in order to boost the market for the rice produced in Tanzania, TBS has started educating farmers on right steps to prepare rice from the field, to the storage and marketing.