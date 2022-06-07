Tanzania: 200m/ - Set Aside for Construction of Nakapanya Health Centre

THE Ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government has said it has already allocated 200m/- for the construction of Nakapanya Health Centre in Kasulu District, Kigoma Region.

The revelation was made in the august House on Monday by Deputy Minister in the ministry, Dr Festo Dugange when responding to a question fromMuhambwe Member of Parliament, Dr Florence Samizi (CCM).

In his question, the lawmaker had sought to know when the ministry would implement a directive issued by Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango to allocate 200m/- for Nyaluyoba Health Centre.

"I want to assure the MP that already my ministry has allocated the said amount as part of the implementation of a directive by the Vice-President during his working visit, and any time from now the money will be received by the authorities at the designated area," he noted.

During the main question, Tunduru North MP, Hassan Kungu (CCM) wanted to know when the government would implement its directive to provide 500m/- for the construction of the Namiungo Health Centre and another 200m/- for Nakayaya Health Centre.

In a quick response, Dr Dugange said during the 2022/2023 financial year, the government had allocated 400m/- for the construction of Nakayaya Health Centre.

"I wish to tell your house honorable speaker that the government will continue constructing health centres in all strategic wards including Namiungo," insisted the deputy minister.