Tanzania: Mwinyi - CCM Needs Strategic Leaders At Grassroots

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has called on members of the ruling CCM party to elect strategic leaders capable of leading the party to prosperity with an eye to the 2025 General Election.

Dr Mwinyi, who is also a member of CCM Central Committee made the remarks here over the weekend, when he took part in the on-going intra party elections

Speaking to CCM members who turned-up to elect their leaders, at Kilimani branch, Dr Mwinyi challenged all qualified party members to take part in the elections and ensure they vote for the best candidates.

He said the main objective of any political party is to attain power and control the government.

"It is important for members to elect strong leaders, who are capable of leading the party and play an important role in building a stronger CCM," he said.

Dr Mwinyi urged candidates to observe election regulations, while also using the opportunity to commend Kilimani branch members for conducting the elections in accordance with the accepted procedures and urged them to continue to do the same in all future elections.

"Having good leaders at the grassroots or the lower level of the party is crucial for the well-being of the party, considering it is where the majority members live," said Dr Mwinyi.

Dr Mwinyi said he was relieved to vote at the CCM Kilimani branch and became a new member of the branch, after transferring his official residence to Migombani. He thanked the members for welcoming him.

The election involved 182 members, with a total of six positions being vied for, including CCM branch chairman, branch secretary, political and publicity secretary, five CCM ward general assembly members, ten branch general assembly members and one member of the general assembly at the district level.