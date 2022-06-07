East Africa: Trade Finance Vital for EAC Exports Growth

INVESTORS in public and private sectors have been urged to utilise technology in their businesses in order to improve and manage their operations.

The remarks were made at the Webinar on Trade Finance in East African Community (EAC) hosted and organised by the East Africa Business Council (EABC) cooperating with European Union-Africa Rise, which centered its attention on improving the standards of business in East Africa.

The EABC Chairman Mr Nicholas Nesbitt said that financial instruments are not well comprehended by most entrepreneurs and hence, called upon cooperation between public and private sectors to strengthen the foundation of lucrative business.

He urged for more collaboration between public and private trade credit insurance institutions and the adoption of technology in order to mitigate risks and drive uptake of trade finance by the private sector.

Mr Nesbitt highlighted some major setbacks to business development as high collateral requirements, limited trade finance, lengthy approval process, bureaucracy in delivery, high interest rates together with inadequate capital.

The participants generally suggested innovative and flexible trade finance solutions that will further boost the competitiveness of EAC exports.

Representing EAC Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki, the EAC Director of Trade Mr Rashid Kibowa said improving the competitiveness of the regional economies and digitalisation of trade operations is set to boost trade finance in the bloc.

He added that innovative and flexible trade finance solutions will further boost the competitiveness of EAC exports in the Know Your Customer (KYC) data, which is important for businesses to acquire trade finance and also transact across continental and international borders.

More capacity building on trade finance for the private sector and easing regulations on security to increase uptake of trade finance solutions also seem to be a way out to combat the setbacks that hinder the development of trades in EAC.

The climax of the webinar concluded developing an enabling legal framework on trade finance, Upgrading trade infrastructure (warehouses and cold storage), and enhancing small and medium enterprises' competitive advantage & eligibility for trade finance products as among the interventions set to boost the uptake of trade finance in the EAC.