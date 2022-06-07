Tanzania: Laws Infringing Rights of Women in Land Ownership for Review

THE Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro has said that the government is well prepared to review all laws that are infringing the rights of women in land ownership.

Also, Dr Ndumbaro admitted in the National Assembly on Monday that the number of women owning land was still low because of some impediments, including norms, traditions and cultures of some communities in the country.

The minister said there was need to intensify collaboration between the government and the private sector as well as other stakeholders in the provision of education on land ownership between men and women as enshrined in section 24 of the constitution.

The constitution clearly states that every person is entitled to own property, and has a right to the protection of his property held in accordance with the law.

It further elaborates that it shall be unlawful for any person to be deprived of his property for the purposes of nationalisation or any other purposes without the authority of law, which makes provision for fair and adequate compensation.

In the House on Monday, Dr Ndumbaro said that the Lands Act was also categorical on ownership between men and women.

Dr Ndumbaro made the statement when responding to a supplementary question by Special Seats Lawmaker, Neema Lugangira (CCM), who wanted to know the government's priorities in ensuring that women have the right to own land.

The Special Seats legislator also wanted to know the government's plans in ensuring that other subsidiary laws do not contravene with the mother law, the constitution.

Earlier during the main question, Ms Lugangira demanded to know when the government would review the laws that were contravening the constitution over land ownership to women and children with a female gender.

In response, the minister said that section 24 of the constitution was clear on the rights of different ownerships, including land.

Dr Ndumbaro further said that as per the requirements of the constitution, both men and women had equal rights on land ownership.

"The government is fully committed to amending all laws that are contravening the mother law," said DrNdumbaro, adding that ownership of land to children under 18 years was under their parents or guardians.