South Sudan: Speaker Among Pushes for Stronger Uganda - South Sudan Relations

6 June 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has welcomed her counterpart from the National Assembly of South Sudan Rt Hon Jemma Nunu Kemba who is on a benchmarking trip to Uganda.

The South Sudanese speaker who arrived at the Parliament of Uganda in the morning hours was guided by Among on a tour of the chambers and other monumental artifacts at the premises before retreating for a meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the meeting, Jemma Nunu who is the first woman to preside over the Parliament of South Sudan commended the way Uganda's Parliament conducts business under the stewardship of Rt Hon Anita Among.

Among later took her through the traditions of the Parliament of Uganda, practice mainly borrowed from the Commonwealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nunu is tomorrow expected to attend the State of the Nation address as Kololo independence grounds which will be delivered by President Museveni.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X