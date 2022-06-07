South Sudan: Speaker Among Pushes for Stronger Uganda - South Sudan Relations

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has welcomed her counterpart from the National Assembly of South Sudan Rt Hon Jemma Nunu Kemba who is on a benchmarking trip to Uganda.

The South Sudanese speaker who arrived at the Parliament of Uganda in the morning hours was guided by Among on a tour of the chambers and other monumental artifacts at the premises before retreating for a meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Jemma Nunu who is the first woman to preside over the Parliament of South Sudan commended the way Uganda's Parliament conducts business under the stewardship of Rt Hon Anita Among.

Among later took her through the traditions of the Parliament of Uganda, practice mainly borrowed from the Commonwealth.

Nunu is tomorrow expected to attend the State of the Nation address as Kololo independence grounds which will be delivered by President Museveni.