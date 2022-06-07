Liberia: 'You Have Our Full Support', Senate Committee Chair Tells Public Works Nominee Collins

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has told the minister designate Madam Ruth C. Collins that she has their full support.

"You have our full support because over the past time, you have been very collaborative toward the road and infrastructure development sector of our country. With the level of work you have done, we ask you to continue and we hope that you will continue this good relationship with your team," Senator Snowe told the nominee following her presentation during hearing here on Friday, May 3.

Sen. Snowe's comments came after the nominee was grilled before committee members during her confirmation hearing. He praised the nominee's brilliance and urged her to continue the good work when she is confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

The Bomi County Senator noted that he hoped Madam Cooker was not doing all that because she has not yet been confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

"Finally, we want you to present to us your plan on infrastructure as asked by Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount," Mr. Snowe concluded.

During the hearing Friday, Madam Collins outlined her achievements as acting minister, challenges, and vision. She also made recommendations to improve road and infrastructure development across Liberia, vowing to triple the good work she is doing when confirmed by the Senate.

The ground of the Legislature was a place of attraction as several women groups from across the country converged there, dressed in white T-Shirts. They assembled in solidarity with Madam Collins.

Madam Collins informed the plenary of the Liberian Senate that she is qualified and competent for the job because she earned a master's degree in Business Administration from the Cuttington University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Stella Maris Polytechnic University.

"I have worked for the United Nations in Liberia and outside Liberia. I am currently the President of the Liberia Engineering Society. I am the Chief Executive Officer of the Tabuty Construction and Engineering company that is owned and operated by me," said Madam Collins.

She also spoke of her link with several other international and local engineering groups.