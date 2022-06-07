Eritrea: Natnael Tesfatsion Wins Stage 2 of Adriatica Ionica Race

Asmara, 06 June 2022- Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion, member of Italian Cycling Team Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli wins stage 2 of the Adriatica Ionica race that took place yesterday, 5 June in Italy.

Natnael finished the 174.6 km race in 4 hours, 12 minutes, and 15 seconds.

So far Natnael stands second for the yellow jersey, fourth for the general classification, first for the king of the mountains, and second for the hopeful young rider.

According to the report, a number of Eritrean nationals were present at the place to encourage Natnael Tesfatsion to wave the Eritrean flag.