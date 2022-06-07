Malawi: Chakwera Inaugurates Jcm Golomoti Solar and Battery Charge Project in Dedza

President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera has today inaugurated JCM Golomoti Solar and Battery Charge Project in Dedza which is a clean, climate-smart, renewable and sustainable energy source.

This is the largest renewable and sustainable energy source in sub Saharan Africa with 52,300 panels and a capacity of 50 gigabytes of clean energy for the next 30 years.

"We will continue making Malawi an attractive destination for private sector investment in the energy sector by creating a conducive environment for independent power producers (IPPs)," said Chakwera in his speech.

He said he was glad to learn that during construction of this project, JCM has offered employment to 500 locals and they expect to keep 20 of those as long-term staff for the whole span of the project.

In addition, Chakwera said the company is providing potable water to schools and hospitals and has constructed school blocks in the area.

"This is what serious investors must do when they come into our economy," he said.

He said together with other existing sources of power, this solar power project fits perfectly with our goal to add 1000 megawatts to the national grid by 2025.