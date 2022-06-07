Tanzania: NBC Pays 4.5bn/ - Dividend to Government

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba on Friday received 4.5bn/- from the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) in Dodoma, as dividends to the government for its 2020/21year profit.

Speaking at a short dividend ceremony held in the capital city, Dr Nchemba commended the bank for continuing to grow and increase profits every year, which in turn raised the amount of tax paid to the government and dividends paid to shareholders.

"We all know the government has a 30 per cent stake in the bank and I am relieved to hear that in 2021 NBC Bank made a pre-tax profit of 60bn/- . This is a great achievement," he said, recalling that in 2020 the bank earned a profit of 6bn/-.

The minister equally noted that it is a matter of pride to see the State receiving 4.5bn/- as dividends from the bank, adding that the money will be used to fund the implementation of major development projects in the country, and as well improve social services including health, education, and water.

On his part, the ministry's Acting Permanent Secretary Mr Lawrence Mafuru said that the release of the dividend from the bank proves that the decisions made by the government in privatising public entities were productive and make a significant contribution to the successful implementation of government responsibilities.

He added: "I would like to ask other 100 per cent government-owned institutions to learn from private-owned entities to see how they would operate profitably... the banking sector in the country has now grown by 10 per cent thus making the sector an important institution to finance economic activities locally."

In response, NBC Managing Director, Mr Theobald Sabi, thanked the government for enabling the bank to fully fulfill its responsibilities by improving its investments and explained that in 2021 they paid 20bn/- in taxes to the government, besides 4.5bn/- released as dividends.

He also said that his bank has made significant investments in various sectors including releasing more than 1bn/- to be spent on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and more than 9bn/- being invested in football through NBC Premier league (NPL). Mr Sabi further said the investment made by NBC has created more than 9,000 local jobs and more continue to be unveiled in the value chain through the sports industry.

Commenting, the Acting Treasury Registrar, Mr Joseph Mwaisemba said that as of May this year, his office had managed to receive 691bn/- and still in need of 86bn/- to meet their target, adding: "With NBC dividends, the deficit is reduced a lot." On his part, the Parliamentary Budget Committee Chairman, Daniel Sillo applauded the bank for the dividends, saying it will facilitate the government in implementing its projects and in turn benefit the citizens in various fields.

Meanwhile, Dr Nchemba has called upon Tanzanians to prepare and fully participate fully in the coming Population and Housing Census exercise to be held on August 23, 2022.