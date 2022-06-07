Tanzania/Algeria: Stars Set Algeria On Sniperscope

TAIFA Stars now focus on their next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Algeria after picking an away point in their 1-1 draw with Niger in Cotonou, Benin on Saturday.

The Tanzanian envoys host Algerian Desert Warriors at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam this Wednesday.

The envoys already returned home on Sunday morning looking well-equipped to upset Algeria, one of the continent's football powerhouses boasting a good number of global level players.

It will be the first home match for Stars in their quest to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) whose finals will be staged in Ivory Coast next year.

George Mpole scored one of the fastest goals in the played opening matches of the competition as he powered home from a close range in the 1st minute before the Nigerians levelled the score via Daniel Sosah in the 26th minute.

The 1-1 away draw has enabled Stars to pick a vital away point and that motivates Stars to crave for the victory against the 2019 African Champions.

Stars have a tricky puzzle to solve against the group F favorites, Algeria, who are likely to approach the game with positive mentality after defeating Uganda 2-0 in their opener.

The Dessert Warriors are searching for their third AFCON title after clinching it twice in 1990 and 2019; hence Taifa Stars should know what it means to beat the Algerians in Dar es Salaam.

However, Taifa Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta remains adamant that they are going to produce good results at home while calling many Tanzanians to rally behind them during the encounter.

"We are aware that it will be a difficult match because they are one of the best teams on the continent with many tactics to win games, but we are going to thoroughly prepare for them," he said.

He added that they need to start using well the home ground advantage by beating Algeria while hoping to do the same in other two qualifying matches they will host at the venue.

According to the fixture, after facing Algeria, on September 19th this year, Stars will play neighbours Uganda in Kampala in a sparkling match as they are traditional East African rivals.

The reverse leg against Uganda will be staged in Dar es Salaam on September 27th before hosting Niger at the same venue on March 28th next year.

The flag bearers will then make a long trip to play Algeria on March 27th next year which will be their final match of the qualifiers.