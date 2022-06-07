Tanzania: NMB Endorse Record Dividend in Bullish Outlook

NMB Bank shareholders unanimously approved a total dividend of 96.7bn/- for 2021 over the weekend as they remain confident that the top lender will yield lucrative returns this year.

The approved amount translates into a dividend per share of 193/- which is a 41 per cent increase compared to the dividend payout of 68.5bn/- (137/- per share) that was paid last year from the lender's 2020 net profit. This marks the third consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend.

The dividend will be paid on15th of June this year. While the money to be shared among the bank's shareholders is the highest to have ever been paid out by a financial entity in Tanzania, the NMB Bank Plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Ruth Zaipuna paints an even more bullish picture of the lender's performance this year.

Ms Ruth and her management team believe that 2022 will be an even better year for the lender, which is touted for its leadership position in the profitability of financial institutions in Tanzania.

The belief is backed by a strong performance that has been recorded during the first quarter this year when NMB's net profit reached 101bn/-, 55 per cent more than what the lender registered during a similar period last year.

"Our solid results highlight sustainable performance momentum and good progress along our strategic journey. We are well positioned to continue delivering superior results for our shareholders and deepen our impact to our key stakeholders," Ms Zaipuna said Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

"The 41 per cent increase in dividend payout reflects the excellent 2021 annual results, NMB'S strong performance and its capital and liquidity position," Ms Zaipuna told shareholders.

In a year which was shaped by uncertainty in the overall global operating environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank recorded a 41 per cent rise in profit after tax to 290bn/- in 2021, setting another milestone in the Tanzanian banking industry.

The bank recorded a 21 per cent shareholder return in 2021, up from 18 per cent at the end of December 2020.

During the reporting year, the bank managed to surpass its targets across all the performance parameters, with customer deposits rising to 6.6tri/-, while gross loans and advances closed at 4.8tri/-, further affirming disciplined execution of the bank's strategy.

The bank also recorded an industry-best 46 per cent cost-to-income ratio at the end of December 2021 compared to 51 per cent in 2020 and a 4 per cent NPL ratio, both being within regulatory limits, further demonstrating the bank's continued close control over costs and risk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bank has a healthy balance sheet, maintains solid capital levels which are well- above regulatory benchmarks, and is internationally recognized for being a stable and sound bank.

The NMB Board Chairman Dr. Edwin Mhede said: "We have continued to demonstrate agility and resilience by adapting to uncertainties in the wake of on-going global recovery. "We will continue to consolidate the giant gains made, continue to focus on up scaling staff with relevant skills to help them work efficiently. I want to assure all the NMB Bank shareholders of the Board's commitment to sound financial decisions and maximizing returns to our shareholders years ahead." Ms Zaipuna thanked the Board for their invaluable guidance, counsel and leadership, the Bank of Tanzania for accommodative monetary policies and support to the banking sector in Tanzania, shareholders, investors, and communities for their continued confidence in the bank.

She added ... "Our strong performance in 2021 gives us further confidence in the strategic direction we have embarked on, having refreshed our medium-term plan in 2020. I am profoundly proud and humbled by what we have achieved in 2021 in creating value for our stakeholders. I would like to thank all our employees for their continued commitment in serving our stakeholders and driving our ambitions".