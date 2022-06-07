Tanzania: Govt Tasks Nimr to Research On Uti Ailment

MINISTER for Health Ummy Mwalimu has instructed National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) to conduct research and come up with scientific evidence on Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) disease, which seems to persist in the recent years.

She issued the directive in Dar es Salaam over the weekend during the launch of NIMR new board members.

Minister Ummy said that UTI has currently become an issue in the country, adding that the disease's perception in the public is questionable and to make it worse turned as a kind of business by those treating it.

"Nowadays a person who goes to the hospital just for a urine test is diagnosed with a UTI... this at the end of the day, will increase the use of antibiotics in our bodies," she pointed out.

Elaborating, she directed NIMR to research on how long the tests for the disease should last against speculations that it should take 24 hours, unlike in some hospitals and dispensaries, where it takes 40 or 20 minutes. In addition, the minister directed the new board under Prof Andrew Kitua to ensure that the research conducted by NIMR has direct positive results on the health of Tanzanians.

Similarly, in response to the growing number of cancer cases in the country, Minister Ummy instructed NIMR to conduct research on cancer ailments and traditional remedies, which are mentioned to be curing the disease.

She added that NIMR has to research on quality and safety of those traditional and alternative medicines. "Conduct research on traditional and alternative medicine to avoid speculations in community, because about 60 per cent of Tanzanians use the remedy for the treatment of various diseases," added Minister Ummy.

For his part, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr AIfelo Sichwale commended the previous board under the Chairman Dr Deo Mtasiwa for the significant contribution they made during his tenure.

Dr Sichwale instructed the new board under Prof Kitua to act accordingly and work on all challenging areas in the field of research. In a related development, he asked the board to help in improving health systems to ensure the research conducted connects to the health sector.

Earlier, elaborating on the state of the institution, NIMR DirectorGeneral, Professor Yunus Mgaya said for more than 40 years NIMR has done a lot of research and its results have been significant in developing various guidelines and policies.

In intensifying the fight against different diseases in the country, Prof Mgaya said recently they launched the genomics laboratory for conducting molecular surveillance to monitor changes in parasites population and antimalarial drug resistance and other diseases after the end of the project.