Tanzania: State Heightens Green Revolution

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued 15 directives aimed at preserving the environment while instructing the Finance and Planning Ministry to allocate an adequate budget for environmental management and conservation programmes.

Tanzania on Sunday joined the rest of the world in marking World Environment Day, which encourages worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

Officiating the national celebration here, Prime Minister Majaliwa pointed to the fact that human activities are key contributors of environmental degradation and hence directed relocation of people away from wetlands and water catchment areas.

The Premier underscored the need for the Ministry of Finance and Planning to ensure environment protection and conservation is among the priorities in every budget now that the government is implementing a ten-year national environmental management strategy.

In line with that, the PM directed regional and local government authorities to put in place programmes for reclamation of degraded land and embark on tree planting in their areas.

Furthermore, Mr Majaliwa instructed local government authorities to implement the national tree planting programme and ensure each local government authority plants 1,500,000 trees to make the country green.

"In addition to that all government ministries, public and private institutions which use firewood and charcoal for cooking should resort to alternative energies," he urged.

He equally instructed local government councils to control forest fires, while directing higher learning institutions to conduct studies on renewable energies to enable the population to stop using firewood and charcoal for cooking.

"Local government authorities must also come up with friendly strategies for collection, sorting and recycling of waste to stop degradation of the environment," he instructed.

The PM as well instructed water authorities to have in place proper water drainage systems to avoid flooding.

He also said that the local authorities should not change land use for areas that are reserved for town forest nor should they be invaded.

He said the ecology and catchment reserves should be well conserved and protected as water sources in a bid to avoid soil erosion.

On top of that, the Premier said, research institutes should conduct studies and come up with the best recommendation to control invasive species which contribute to the environment degradation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for national parks and conservation authorities, PM Majaliwa said they must control wild animals, road accidents as well human activities in the parks and game reserves.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Dr Selemani Jafo, said the ministry is undertaking a number of activities with the ultimate goal of controlling effects of climate change given their adverse impact on the population and economy.

Earlier, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Zlatan Milisic, expressed commitment to work with the government of Tanzania in addressing the effects of climate change in the country.

He said as part of the commitment last month, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango launched the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) where he affirmed to support the Framework.

The UN is promoting the interdependent world as they champion the global agenda of empowering women and girls, strengthening national governance systems, building resilience and working with countries on climate change mitigation and adaptation while pursuing inclusive development.