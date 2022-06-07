Tanzania: 7.4 Million Under-Five Birth Registration Issued in Nine Years

OVER 7.4 million children aged five years have been registered and issued with birth certificates through a special under-five birth registration strategy launched in 2013, Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Dr Damas Ndumbaro said.

Dr Ndumbaro made the revelation over the weekend here when launching the programme in Tabora Region, where some 500,000 are expected to be registered and issued with birth certificates.

He said the process to register and issue birth certificates to the children was rolled out in 23 regions in the country, especially to address low birth registration and certificates rates of children in the country.

The system according to the minister has thus seen registration and birth certification of boys and girls under five increase from 13 per cent in 2012 to 65 per cent in 2021.

The initiative is being implemented by Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) with the support if the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Tanzania and TIGO and facilitated by the government of Canada.

In a speech read on his (Dr Ndumbaro) behalf by the ministry's Permanent Secretary Ms Mary Makondo, the minister highly commended RITA for ensuring smooth and successful implementation of the plan in 23 regions.

He also thanked UNICEF and the government of Canada for the supporting the system that has led to the increase of birth registration and certification of under five children in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Ndumbaro has directed RITA to use the National Identity Cards in recognising parents of the children reaching out for registration and birth certificates for their children.

He also directed security organs and other concerned authorities to fully participate in the process of birth registration. RITA Chief Executive Officer Ms Angela Anatory said the strategy has been rolled out in 22 regions including Mwanza, Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Songwe, Geita, Shinyanga, Lindi, Mtwara, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Rukwa, Morogoro, Coast, Mara, Dodoma, Singida, Arusha, Manyara, Tanga and Katavi.

She said some 500,000 boys and girls are expected to be registered and issued with birth certificates in Tabora in a two-week campaign that kicked off here yesterday.

In another development Head of Cooperation and Senior Director of High Commission of Canada in Tanzania Helen Fytche applauds UNICEF and RITA for hard work implemented in rolling out the system to 23 out 26 regions.

She said Canada is proud to provide funds in support of Tanzania's under five birth registration systems which eliminate barriers to access between urban and rural, rich and poor, boys and girls.