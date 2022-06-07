Tanzania: Jubilee Unveils New Card-Less Health Product

Jubilee Health Insurance launched a new low-end product called Pamoja Afya over the weekend.

The Pamoja Afya is designed to support government initiative on universal health coverage by promoting accessibility of health insurance in rural areas to individual members, SACCOS, and VICOBA.

The health insurance is tipped to push awareness of health insurance which in turn will increase penetration level where the current insurance penetration level is less than 1.0 per cent.

The Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), Communications and Relations Manager, Mr Eliezer Rweikiza said that the insurer's product which is a card-less product may help to entice the society to start buying health insurance products hence pushing up penetration levels.

"TIRA has set a target to ensure the implementation of insurance services reaches all Tanzanians," Mr Rweikiza said.

The government want general insurance coverage to reach 80 per cent of Tanzanians and 50 per cent for health by 2028.

Jubilee's CEO Dr Harold Adamson said their card-less' Pamoja Afya aims to support the government agenda of universal health coverage where beneficiaries will be treated also at government and mission hospitals.

"Our goal will be to maintain the best-practice governance standards, while ensuring quality, and wide access of service is not negotiable" added the CEO.

Mr Adamson pledged that Jubilee Health will work closely with government facilities to ensure that members are getting quality services.