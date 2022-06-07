Tanzania/Cameroon: Samia Congratulates Serengeti Girls for Beating Cameroon 1 - 0

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent a congratulatory message to the U-17 National women's soccer team, Serengeti Girls for their victory over Cameroon on Sunday and subsequently qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The Brave girls who hosted their rivals at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar won by beating Cameroon 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

President Samia also congratulated the technical Bench and all those who participated in contributing to the victory.

"You have marked a great and glorious history in our country. You are the pride of Tanzanians," President Samia stated on her verified Twitter account,@SuluhuSamia

Serengeti girls started showing hopes of approaching the World Cup after thrashing Cameroon 4-1 in Yaoundé, Cameroon at their first leg last weekend where Clara Luvanga scored a hat-trick and Diana Mnally struck one to make them come closer to the maiden qualification.

Tanzania now joins other countries like China, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Spain and the hosts, India, who have qualified for the finals.