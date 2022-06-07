Uganda Heightens Surveillance Following Monkeypox Outbreak in DRC

Uganda's Ministry of Health has said that they have heightened surveillance following the Monkeypox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a statement from Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services said on Monday that Uganda is yet to register any case of monkeypox, but their teams are on high alert since the disease is now in the neighbourhood.

"The Ministry of Health would like to inform the public that no case of Monkeypox has been registered in Uganda," Mwebesa said in a statement.

"However, there is an outbreak of this disease in 23 non-endemic countries worldwide and at least eight endemic countries within the African tropical belt," he added.

According to Mwebesa, monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted from animals to humans that is caused by the Monkey Pox virus.

"It is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as beddings," Mwebesa added.

The Health Ministry director stressed that eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals is also a possible risk factor.

Mwebesa said that the ministry has strengthened testing capabilities at the Uganda Virus Research Institution (UVRI) to test and accurately diagnose monkeypox.

"Our health workers have also intensified surveillance to look out for patients with suspected signs and symptoms of monkeypox," Mwebesa said.

Mwebesa urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to nearest health facilities or contact the ministry on the toll free line; 0800100066.

What we know about Mokeypox so far

According to the Health Ministry, the incubation period of monkeypox ranges from 6-13 days.

Research shows that 3-6 percent of people who get the disease succumb to it.

The Health Ministry said that signs and symptoms may include fever, rash, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches and body weakness.

"Sometimes symptoms may disappear even without treatment. The most vulnerable groups are children and individuals with low immunity levels," Mwebesa said.

The disease, according to Mwebesa, can be prevented by avoiding direct or physical contact, including intimate or sexual contact with an infected person.

A suspected infected person is advised to isolate at home or in an appropriate facility until the scabs fall of, and abstain from sex, including oral sex.