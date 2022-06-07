Uganda: We Should Not Give in to New Covid-19 Scare, Says Frank Tumwebaze

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has said the world should collectively reject the re-emergence of Covid-19 scare.

The minister of health Dr. Ruth Aceng on Sunday cautioned Ugandans to alert of the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

She said the country has started experiencing an increase in the number of daily infections, just like it was last year in January when the deadly Omicron variant hit the country, killing several people.

Tumwebaze said that Uganda and the world at large should accept and cautiously live with the pandemic just like any other influenza or HIV .

"The idea of imposing travel restrictions and sending economies to more recession is a worse pandemic,"he said.

He stated that he hopes that those businesses profiteering from the Covid-19 restricted world aren't going to invest in amplifying the pandemic scare mongering.

"People can honestly continue to observe SOPs and have vaccination drives scaled-up but not impose economically impairing restrictions,"he suggested.

Aceng however, said Uganda is well prepared to respond and save lives than before.

"We have no indication for travel restrictions, or lockdown in the current circumstances. We will optimise the existing control and mitigation tools at personal and community levels,"she said in a statement.

These measures,she said include: vaccination for all individuals, wearing of face masks at all times especially for the vulnerable population and, hand washing.