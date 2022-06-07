Mauritius: Promoting Cycling Activity Across the Country for Health Gains

press release

A bicycle riding activity entitled 'Pédaler en sécurité', was held, yesterday, in 20 regions across the island in the context of World Environment Day, observed on 05 June.

This initiative of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, aims to promote cycling as an environmentally sound, affordable and healthy form of transportation; raise awareness on the precautions that should be taken while being engaged in bicycle riding; and sensitise the public on road safety.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, the Member of Parliament, Mr Rameswar Doolub, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Janesh Kain, and several participants were present at the launch of activities at Mare D'Albert.

In a bid to raise awareness on the benefits of cycling, Minister Toussaint encouraged the population at large to practise cycling as a physical activity while observing road safety measures. As for Minister Hurreeram, he dwelt on the importance of prioritising a healthy lifestyle through physical exercises.

Mr Doolub urged the population to get back to good old habits of getting engaged in cycling for short distances.