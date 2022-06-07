Rwanda: Ambassador Karega Speaks Out on DR Congo Conflict

Rwanda does not have any interest in supporting M23 rebel group but also hate speech targeting Rwanda will not solve Congolese issues, Rwanda's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Vincent Karega, has said.

In an interview with Voice of America on Sunday, Karega reiterated Rwanda's position that M23 is a Congolese outfit that sprung from Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and issues between them should be solved by Congolese themselves, adding that Rwanda has no interest in supporting the rebel group.

Following the recent resurgence of the M23 rebel group, rockets from the Congolese side of the border where fired in Rwanda injuring several people in Musanze district. The Congolese army working with the terrorist FDLR militia, also kidnapped two Rwandan soldiers who were patrolling along the common border.

Karega said; "These people had their demands and even reached a level of holding talks with their government in DRC; they even signed agreements on what each of them needed to work on to fix the issues they had.

However, when fighting broke out recently, FARDC falsely claimed that the M23 is fighting with the support of Rwanda because the fighting was within the proximity of Rwandan and Ugandan borders which is an unsubstantiated claim."

During the interview, the envoy also challenged Congolese to find out who has been supplying arms to all the armed groups in their country. He said that what remains a fact is that no one is asking who is arming the armed groups in DR Congo yet there are reports and proof to the effect that the government forces there have been giving, selling and losing arms to these groups.

Rwanda has accused DRC of arming and supporting the FDLR terrorists and the UN Mission for the Stabilisation of DR Congo (MONUSCO) for being an accomplice in the existence of the FDLR.

Speaking on efforts to mend the relations between Kigali and Kinshasa, Karega said; "We as Rwanda, still believe in the Nairobi process under the East African Community. There have been several efforts calling on DR Congo to resume talks with all its armed groups as well as talks at the regional level including a call to the head of the ICGLR, Angola, to mediate in talks."

These talks, according to the ambassador, aim at eliminating all forms of misgivings and refocus on restoring security in eastern DRC. "The security situation in the Eastern DRC is not just about DRC, it can affect several regional countries and that's why regional members have to also come on board in this matter."

Following the May 23 shelling on rockets from the Congolese side of the border to Rwanda, FARDC and the terrorist FDLR militia, kidnapped two Rwandan soldiers who were patrolling along the common border.

Although reports had indicated that the Congolese President said they would repatriate the duo, they are yet to be released and according to Karega, they have since been transferred to the capital Kinshasa.

"We are however hopeful that the DRC will stick to its word and send them back home," said Karega.

Karega expressed optimism that the relations between Rwanda and DRC will be restored, saying that peoples of both countries stand to benefit.

"Cutting ties or fighting with Rwanda or sending out an ambassador will not solve DRC security issues," he said.