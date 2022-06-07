Rwanda: Bail Ruling for Deputy RGB CEO Nibishaka Set for June 7

6 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Kicukiro Primary Court will on Tuesday June 7 issue the bail ruling in the case of Emmanuel Nibishaka, the deputy CEO of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) who is pinned on two charges which are fraud and use of forged documents.

Nibishaka appeared before the court for the first time on June 2 where he was seeking bail.

Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson told The New Times that the suspect is alleged to have collected money from people in exchange for US visas.

"Nibishaka is accused by different people who have testified that he took money from them with the promise to help them obtain visas to be able to travel to the USA," he explained.

Murangira said that according to witness accounts, Nibishaka was unable to help these people as had been promised and never returned the money he received.

The New Times has learned that Nibishaka was intercepted from a country in the region, having allegedly left Rwanda with a forged official authorisation.

Senior civil servants are required to seek authorisation from the Prime Minister prior to traveling out of the country.

Nibishaka was arrested on May 21 and his case was submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority on May 26.

