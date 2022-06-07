Nigeria: Baba Ijesha - Court Fixes Date for Final Judgment

Baba Ijesha's alleged rape trial has lasted over 12 months since his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

On Monday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offenses Court, Ikeja Lagos State, fixed July 14 to deliver judgement on the protracted legal battle of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, and his colleague, comedienne, Damilola Adekoya alias Princess.

The decision was arrived at after the court adopted the final written addresses of the prosecution and witnesses.

Since April 22, 2022, Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a messy rape trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Princess' 14-year-old foster daughter.

The case has lasted over 12 months since Baba Ijesha's arrest on April 22, 2021, and arraignment on June 24, 2021.

Baba Ijesha is being charged with six counts bordering on the defilement of a minor.

Court Proceedings

During Monday's proceedings, the defence counsel, Dada Awosika, prayed the court to adopt the last written address as he referred to Exhibit 'A', the CCTV recording of the event of 19th April 2021.

According to the defence counsel, the notion of the defence is that the person who saw the footage was not called as a witness and that the Exhibit had been tampered with, making it a piece of secondary evidence; he also added that it was not in its original form.

On May 5, 2021, the prosecution counsel presented a CCTV camera before the court, kissing and caressing sensitive parts of the body of the 14-year-old girl whom he allegedly raped.

Princess, the 14-year-old juvenile, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, a child expert, Aniekan Makanjuola, the Investigating Police Officer, ASP Wahab Kareem, and a policewoman, Insp Abigail Omane, are among the witnesses for the prosecution counsel.

The DPP concluded the defendant's case on December 15, 2021, and Baba Ijesha's defence began on February 17.

Meanwhile, Baba Ijesha, Pastor Jerosi, and Olubunmi Olukolade, a clinical psychologist expert, were the witness for the defence counsel.

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) brought the allegations against him.

The six-count includes that of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Baba Ijesha had, however, employed the services of two senior advocates of Nigeria - Dada Awosika and Babatunde Ogala, and other lawyers, to defend him.