Liberia: 'We Stand By Our Findings,' EPA Tells Bea Mountain

7 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it stands by its preliminary findings on the water pollution incident in Grand Cape Mount County and categorically states that the findings were based on scientific analysis and data collected by well-trained technicians and scientists in the field.

An EPA statement issued Monday, 6 June 2022 said EPA technicians, and scientists in the field conducted scientific investigations downstream of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) operations and continued upstream to assess the quality of the water, probing the authenticity of the alleged pollution and traced plausible source(s) of pollution.

The initial phase of the investigation included sample collection, social interviews, community engagement, environmental scoping, geospatial data, and drone imagery, the release said.

The investigation was conducted following reports here that Bea Mountain Mining Company had allegedly discharged ammonia and cyanide - laden wastewater into the Marvoh and Mafa Rivers in Grand Cape Mount County which reportedly killed fishes, a dog and displaced residents in affected communities.

The EPA however maintains the authenticity of the preliminary findings and the integrity of its work.

"The Agency will move ahead with plans to further widen the investigation including the invitation of a third-party EPA-certified consultant/Laboratory to further determine the cause of death of the aquatic species," the release said.

The EPA, therefore, calls on the management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the agency renews its calls on the BMMC to continue the provision of water, fish, and other protein sources to the affected communities.

