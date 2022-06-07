Liberia: First Lady Weah Seeks More Moroccan Support

Rabat — First Lady Clar Marie Weah has ended engagements with key authorities of the Kingdom of Morocco to attract more support to life-impacting programs for Liberians from all walks of life, including the underprivileged.

Paramount among such engagements was Mrs. Weah's meeting with Ambassador Mohamed Methqal, Director General of the Agency for International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The meeting took place recently at the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation's Headquarters in Rabat, where the First Lady was accorded an arousing welcome by Amb. Methqal.

While appreciating Amb. Methqal for the warm reception, Mrs. Weah was quick to register her profound gratitude, on behalf of President George Manneh Weah and the people of Liberia, for the invaluable support Morocco continues to offer to Liberia.

Mrs. Weah was particularly thankful for training opportunities being offered to young Liberians in the technical, vocational education, and training programs.

She, however, disclosed plans to construct centers for maternal health and rehabilitation of drug-addicted youth, seeking partnership between her foundation, Clar Hope Foundation, and the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation.

The First Lady stressed that such facilities were important for addressing growing challenges surrounding maternal health among rural dwellers and the increasing drug addiction among Liberian youth.

Mrs. Weah also called for opportunities for specialized training for Liberian medical doctors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberian Mother of the Nation also used the occasion to explain the ongoing construction of the City of Hope, a multi-purpose complex in Marshall, Margibi County, Clar Hope Foundation.

Clar Hope Foundation, CHF, is a non-political and not-for-profit organization, established by Mrs. Weah in 2019 to create an equitable society in Liberia where women and children (in particular), are healthy, educated, and fully empowered to have a prosperous life.

She noted that upon completion, the project would endeavor to fully educate over 200 girls from the early ages of 3-5 years and provide technical and vocational training to disadvantaged youth including street girls.

In response, the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency's Director-General expressed his admiration for the incredible initiatives by the Liberian First Lady to improve lives.

Amb. Methqal was optimistic that considering the flourishing ties Liberia and Morocco enjoy, there were opportunities for more cooperation and partnerships, assuring her of possibilities for offering some support.

This is the second major engagement Mrs. Weah has held with the Moroccan authorities as she solicits more opportunities, buttressing the Liberian government's efforts.

It can be recalled that the Liberian First Lady met with Madam Loubna Tricha, Director General of the Moroccan Office for the Promotion of Training (technical, vocational education, and training) in Casablanca.

It is expected that these series of meetings will the visitation of Moroccan delegations to Liberia on assessment missions for possible support.