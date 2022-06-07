Liberia: TipMe Liberia Nominated for Reputable Banks and Fintech Award

Monrovia — TipMe Liberia has been nominated for the 2022 Reputable Banks & Fintech Awards (RBFA) which will be held in the United Kingdom this month. TipMe has been selected amongst the top 50 most reputable Bank & Fintech institutions in Africa. TipMe Liberia's CEO, Laureine Guilao, and Board Member, Jonda Koffa, will travel to Glasgow, Scotland to participate in the ceremonies.

TipMe is proudly Liberian-owned and is Liberia's first app-based electronic payment service provider with a unique array of services ranging from money transfer, international remittance, bill payment services, and much more. Since it's launch in 2020, TipMe Liberia has led the way in revolutionizing the digital payment platform that has caused other traditional mobile money companies to hasten in the digital payment space.

The annual RBFA Conference, an initiative by Reputation Poll International, is designed to acknowledge the rapid expansion, accelerated growth, and reforms of Africa's banking and financial sector. The selection process is based on polls from the public and customers by which deserving Banks and Fintech Institutions that are moving Africa's rapidly transforming financial sector are honored and celebrated.

TipMe's nomination is a result of its creative approach to fintech in Liberia and the leadership role it plays in charting the path for financial inclusion and the digital evolution of the financial sector.

The TipMe brand is focused on developing and growing a cashless ecosystem. TipMe customers can pay for goods and services at their favorite restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets without the need for physical cash; and can access a host of bill payment services through the platform including electricity, airtime, internet service providers. Businesses have access to TipMe's payroll services and a digital ticketing platform for event management.

For the first time in a long time, Liberia's own homegrown brand is being selected among the top-ranking financial institutions on the continent, this is a feat worthy of celebration.

This level of recognition goes a long way to prove the good work the company is doing and call for all Liberians, home and abroad, to support and patronize the services of TipMe. We hope and look forward to TipMe, bringing home the award.