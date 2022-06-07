Liberia: Eminent Partisan of Liberty Party Calls On Bill Twehway to Contest Rivercess Senatorial Election

7 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Mr. Daniel Titus Gbassagee, an eminent partisan to the National Executive Committee of Liberty Party, has appealed to stakeholders and residents of Rivercess County to support Bill Twehway as the next senator of the county in 2023.

Gbassagee said that the achievements of the managing director of the National Port Authority in the county over the years have proven beyond doubt that he can "well serve" the county when elected.

Gbassagee, who's also the director of counties coordination, said the provision of solar lights to major towns in the

county, including Wrobone, Zammie, Toby, Kamal, and Sarkor Towns as well the availability of two yellow machines to rehabilitate feeder roads across the county are a demonstration of Mr. Twehway's leadership capability.

Under the ruling Coalition for Democratic government of which Twehway is a key member, Gbassagee said there are ongoing construction of 30 housing units in Cee Town, Central Rivercess, an achievement which he said didn't happen in the previous government, the construction of nurses quarters in Cestos, and an ongoing construction of five teacher's quarters in the county are a demonstration of Mr. Twehway's proximity with the ruling establishment.

"With the lot of development initiatives being carried out in the county by Mr. Tweahway coupled with his proximity to the power that be which has seen the county benefit from a lot of developments, we are very confident he would bring the much needed developments to the county when elected senator," he said.

"His networking skills are unmatched as exemplified by the provision of ten international scholarships to natives of the district."

He described Twehway as a unifier who would reconcile the already divided Rivercess Legislative Caucus as well as residents of the county.

"We are poised to support Mr. Twehway and we are geared towards endorsing him in the nearest future," he added.

"With the successes and achievements recorded so far by Mr. Twehway, we believe that he surely deserves to represent the county at the level of the Liberian Senate."

"As we appeal to all stakeholders and residents to allow Mr. Twehway serve the the county as senator, we want to assure everyone that we shall not relent in giving our unalloyed support in next year's election," he added.

Twehway was a one-term lawmaker of the 53rd national legislature having won Monsterrado County District Three on the ticket of the former ruling Unity Party. He was defeated in 2017 by Ceebee Barshell.

