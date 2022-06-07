Liberia: Sixty LRA Customs Officers Graduates From Liberia National Police Training Academy

Monrovia — Sixty Customs Officers of the LRA Customs Class-3 on Friday, June 3, 2022, graduated from the Liberia National Police Training Academy after 12 weeks of intensive training.

The training covered courses in basic police science, customs procedures, Liberian laws, criminal investigation, case filing, court processes, human rights, gender, and tactical skills among others.

Delivering the keynote address, the Director-General of the Civil Service Agency James A. Thompson challenged the graduates to be steadfast and work diligently in supporting revenue collection and growth and the protection of society from harmful substances.

He said the training further positions customs officers to be more proactive in dealing with activities that threaten border security and other issues faced in the field.

The CSA Boss then cautioned the graduates about their prime task and reminded them about their basic roles and responsibilities in revenue generation which is a core performance measurement for the LRA.

Mr. Thompson urged the graduates to carefully operate in their scope of duty and must keep that focus because the training was designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your work which will be measured by the growth in revenue."

He underscored the importance of customs officers in helping to collect revenues aimed at supporting the development of Liberia and its people and at the same time encouraged them to avoid acts that undermine such efforts.

LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah for his part encouraged the newly trained customs officers to be agents of change.

He called on them to exhibit customer service characteristics in the performance of their duties.

CG Nah stated, "I want you to know that from today, you are no longer mere employers, but law enforcement officers and must-see yourselves in that spirit."

He noted, "if our country must be transformed, it means that we have to work to move the revenue higher and capacity building is key to the process."

The LRA Commissioner General thanked the leadership of the Liberia National Police Training Academy for the partnership describing it as rewarding.

So far, 153 LRA customs officers have graduated from the Liberia National Police Training Academy since the commencement of the LRA customs security program in 2021.

The security program aims at building the law enforcement capability of Customs to be commensurate with other national security institutions and is a vital requirement in meeting the standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO).