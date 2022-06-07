Liberia: Mayouba and Sons, Jim Care Foundation Collaborate for Youth Development

Gardnersville — Mayouba and Sons through the Jim Care Foundation has launched a youth empowerment project ove within the Dust Field Community, which also initiated the involvement of several participating communities during the event.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mayouba and Sons, Mr. Amadu Sheriff is a resident of Gardnersville Townhall Community within the Gardnersville Township and is passionate in collaborating with the Jim Care Foundation aimed at enhancing the youth development drive of communities within the Township and beyond.

Moyouba and Sons' CEO, Mr. Sheriff of recent has embraced several proposals from the Jim Care Foundation to embark on developments within communities and to also help promote youth development.

As part of kick starting, Mr. Marcus Geeplay, Board Member of Mayouba and Sons, and Mr. JIM Akoi Gawolo, Executive Director of Jim Care Foundation Over the weekend represented their respective institutions during the one-day interactive forum with several youth organizations.

The meeting witnessed several youths from various communities who participated in crafting plans and establishing a framework to impact the youths of the Township and its surroundings.

The program brought together many young people who proposed a robust community sanitation program and youth empowerment projects.

Mr. Geeplay of Mayouba and Sons committed his institution to providing sanitation materials of diverse kinds in support of the proposed youth-related project.

The Jim Care Foundation of recent has been contacted by several residents of communities within the Township, including other extended communities to have them included in the foundation's youth development plan.

The foundation is a non-for-profit and humanitarian organization that is focused on bringing social and mental relief to youths and communities.

Mr. Sheriff has stressed the need to collaborate with the JCF that he has observed making impacts in several communities by rehabilitating communities' playgrounds; rehabilitation and constructing community latrines; rehabilitation of markets; and sponsor of several social and development programs.

In a release issued, both organizations stated there are pending projects in which conclusions are being made to construct a public latrine in the Gardnersville Townhall Community; the absence of which has created stressful situations for pedestrians and others who always visit the Administrative Complex of Gardnersville Township.

During the youth forum, Mr. Geeplay expressed the need for youths to be farsighted and cognizant of the national development agenda of the state and be responsible citizens at all times.

He added that young people should also get involved with voluntary community services, which entails the support that must be given to securing their respective communities and staying away from violence and non-tolerance.

Mayouba and Sons is a merchandise with several conglomerates contributing to the business community of Liberia. It is one of the leading importer of Petroleum products and other commodities.