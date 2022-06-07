Kenya: DCI Arrests Fugitive Facing Organised Crime Charges in Sudan

7 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested an international fugitive wanted for organized crimes in Sudan.

Mohamed Nagi Mohamed Magzoub, holder of Sudanese national was flushed out of his hideout in the city, following an operation conducted by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives at the University of Nairobi staff quarters, according to the DCI.

"His arrest followed information received by our officers via the secure FichuakwaDCI hotline," the DCI said.

The agency said that they had commenced plans to extradite the suspect to his home country where he will face justice.

"The Directorate has in recent months registered an increase in arrests of international fugitives wanted for serious crimes in their countries, thanks to the excellent working relationship between the INTERPOL National Central Bureau based at our headquarters and other member countries," they said.

The agency noted that the appointment of the DCI Director George Kinoti, to the INTERPOL Executive Committee late last year has improved the relationship between the regional INTERPOL bureau based at DCI headquarters and the Directorate.

