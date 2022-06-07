Kenya: Govt Rolls Out Third Phase of Kazi Mtaani in Homa Bay, 6,842 Youths Engaged

Homa Bay — The third phase of Kazi Mtaani programme kicked off in Homa Bay county on Monday with 6,842 youths recruited to serve over the next three months.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the programme will cushion the youth from harsh economic times.

He said the Kazi Mtaani initiative was expected to also reduce crime rates and misuse of youths by politicians.

The first and the second phase of the initiative was started to cushion the youth from the negative economic impact of Covid 19 pandemic.

Some of the activities the youth are expected to undertake include tree planting, cleaning drainages, trimming of plants along roads among others.

Lilan who was accompanied by Homa Bay Deputy County Commissioner Jude Wasonga said the government expects youths to use the programme to uplift their livelihoods.

"We would be happy to see youths who participated in this exercise start businesses, pay school fees and even sort out medical bills from the money they will get through the programme," Lilan said.

Lilan called on the youth to be disciplined as they undertake their duties. He said the public expects to feel the benefits of the program in the places where the youths will be working.

"The government will strictly monitor the work done. We will monitor and evaluate your work before payment," he said.

Wasonga called on the youths to refrain from engaging in violent activities in the electioneering period and instead focus on the tasks given to them.

He said they are ready to terminate contract for those who will be found with disciplinary cases.

"Do not get into this work with double mind where someone participates in political activities and at the same time want to work under this initiative. We will terminate your contract forthwith," Wasonga said.