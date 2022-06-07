South Africa: New Covid-19 Cases Increase By 726

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed 726 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa at a positivity rate of some 7.2% over the past 24-hour reporting period.
This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 3 968 931 in the country with deaths also on the rise.
"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 33 deaths, and of these, five occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,350 to date," the NICD said.
The institute highlighted that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape continue to lead with the number of new infections.
The provincial breakdown of new cases is as follows:
Gauteng: 274
Western Cape: 166
KwaZulu-Natal: 95
Free State: 51
Mpumalanga: 50
North West: 41
Eastern Cape: 21
Northern Cape: 19
Limpopo: 9
The NICD also reported at least 53 more hospitalisations due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, at least 33 068 COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past 24-hour reporting period.
The total number of jabs in arms now stands at some 36 277 964.