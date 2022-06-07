Eritrea Participates At the 32nd Session of the Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in the Central Region and Its 36th Executive Committee Meeting

press release

A Ministry of Agriculture delegate is participating at the 32nd Session of the Commission for Controlling Desert Locust in the Central Region (CRC) and its 36th Executive Committee Meeting which is being convened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 5 - 9 June 2022.

Mr. Tedros Sium, Head of the Migratory Pests Control Office at the Ministry of Agriculture presented the country's report that focused on preventive strategies, control operations, alternative control mechanisms, coordination of government bodies with the general public and development partners.

According to a report from the Eritrean delegate, the country's commitment and community mobilization, as well as sound desert locust management operations during 2019 - 2021 Desert locust upsurge, was highly appreciated by CRC member countries and its executive body.

The 32nd Session of the CRC is discussing several technical and administrative topics, including the Desert Locust upsurge (2019-2021) and the lessons learned to improve the countries' response capabilities, climate change impact on locust outbreaks, new technologies for improved locust survey, control operations and, monitoring and information sharing between the concerned parties.

The Commission for Controlling the Desert Locust in the Central Region (CRC) was established in1967 under Article XIV of the Constitution of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Its core mandates are to assist member countries to manage and prevent Desert Locust infestations and to prepare for and respond to Desert Locust emergencies.

The 16 member countries and one observer country hold their Sessions and the Executive Committee meetings on biennial bases. Development partners also participate in these regular meetings.

Public Relations Division

June 06, 2022

Asmara, Eritrea