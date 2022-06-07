South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Arrest of Corrupt SAPS Captain

6 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The career of a South African Police Service (SAPS) captain has ended prematurely after he was jailed for bribery following his arrest during a joint undercover operation by the National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and members from the Independent Police Investigations Directorate (IPID).

Captain Shange (58) from public order policing was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment last week after he was found guilty of soliciting a bribe from an under-cover anti-corruption agent.

His arrest and conviction followed an investigation initiated by the RTMC's anti-corruption unit in April 2021. The investigation was prompted by a barrage of complaints from members of the public who alleged that law enforcement officers were extorting bribes from motorists south of Gauteng.

Anti-corruption unit members followed up on the allegations and ascertained that corruption was taking place in an operation conducted by members of the SAPS.

An undercover agent was assigned and proceeded to a roadblock conducted by members of the SAPS in Observatory, Johannesburg, for a traffic violation. The officer was stopped by Captain Shange who demanded a bribe from the undercover agent for a traffic violation.

Money exchanged hands and Shange was arrested on the scene by the joint team. He was then detained at Yeoville police cells.

On the 27th of May 2022, the former Captain (Shange) was sentenced to four (4) years direct imprisonment after the testimonies of our team members were presented in the magistrate court.

"It is shameful that a ranking officer should go down in such disgraceful circumstances so close to retirement. We thank our team for demonstrating their willingness to enforce ethical conduct on the roads regardless of who is involved and what their rank is. All citizens are equal before the law," said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi.

Members of the public are called upon to assist the RTMC to fight corruption on the roads by emailing their complaints to ntacu@rtmc.co.za.

Issued by RTCM

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X