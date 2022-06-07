South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Launches R500 Million Road Project to Boost Economy and Job Creation

press release

Premier Zikalala launches a R500 million road project to boost economy and job creation after being damaged by floods

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government led by Premier Sihle Zikalala today (Monday, 06 June 2022) launched a massive infrastructure turn around plan with the construction of two major road projects totalling over R500 million.

This turn - around is a commitment by the government to fix damaged road infrastructure as part of the economic recovery and reconstruction of the province following the recent floods.

The Premier officiated the two-phased approach project, which entails upgrading a section of P725 from blacktop to tar and rehabilitating another section that had been severely damaged.

More than R409 million is allocated for upgrading with R86.5 million being allocated to rehabilitate the stretch of road from eNgonyameni and uMlazi section.

This road is vital in connecting many wards between uMbumbulu, eFolweni, eNgonyameni and uMlazi. It also provides a link to R603, which is strategic for the movement of goods.

This is part of the commitment by the provincial government to restore the provincial economy and ensure connectivity in many communities. Areas surrounding eThekwini Metro were the hardest hit by the recent torrential rains.

The province through the Department of Transport has had to reprioritize the budget allocation for this financial year to attend to urgent emergency repairs. Working with the South African Road Agency (Sanral) SOC, the Department is also attending to projects such as N2, R102 and M4.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Premier Zikalala, said the province is moving with speed in restoring damaged infrastructure and will continue to prioritize those communities that were most affected.

"The construction and rehabilitation of a section of this road is a living testimony that as the provincial government we are serious about fulfilling the commitment of recovery and reconstruction. This investment will ensure that people of eThekwini are able to connect and link with important facilities. This will also create jobs and much needed economic growth for the area. Importantly, it will open economic activities which will benefit the emerging small entrepreneurs which were affected by the recent floods," said Zikalala.

Zikalala further made an undertaking that in the next few weeks government will be unveiling number of projects and handing over constructors that will be doing repairs.

The province has more than 1 365 projects affected by floods and need an access of R6.5 billion to fix these projects.