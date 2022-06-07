South Africa: eThekwini Working On a Lasting Solution for Displaced Flood Victims

7 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

eThekwini Municipality Deputy Mayor, Philani Mavundla, says the city is in discussions with Human Settlements MEC, Jomo Sibiya, to find a lasting solution to the challenges faced by displaced flood victims.

Mavundla was addressing about 40 people who claim to be displaced flood victims from various temporary shelters in eThekwini.

The victims staged a sit-in at the Durban City Hall on Monday, to raise their concerns.

Mavundla explained to the victims the support provided by the municipality to the shelters, and outlined the challenges and processes to be followed to resettle displaced flood victims in safer homes.

He said since the floods in April, the municipality has been providing a range of support services to those living in temporary shelters. These include hot meals, blankets, mattresses, medical services and hygiene packs.

"Together with the Department of Home Affairs, identity documents have been provided to enable families to access other government support interventions, such as grants and pensions. Importantly, the municipality is in the process of identifying suitable land for building homes. In some areas, this process is at an advanced stage.

"We understand the plight of those living in shelters. We also understand the urgency of resettling them in safe homes. We are already in discussions with the MEC for Human Settlements, Jomo Sibiya, to find a lasting solution to this challenge," Mavundla said.

He said city officials are currently profiling the protesters to establish if they are indeed flood victims and to determine the type of assistance they require.

