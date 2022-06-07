South Africa: Condolences for Murdered Cape Town Policeman

Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned the murder of a 49-year-old police officer while on duty last week in Cape Town.

Warrant Officer Siyakubonga Mphakathi, attached to the SAPS Rapid Rail Unit, was driving towards the Phillipi railway station in his vehicle when he was shot through the window by unknown suspects. He died on the scene.

Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) are investigating the murder.

The Minister on Tuesday visited Mphakathi's family in eMfuleni to convey his condolences.

Addressing reporters, Cele said government has a duty to reduce police murders.

"We need to make sure that police do not die whether while in the line of duty or off duty. Moreover, when something like this happens, we need to find the perpetrators. Maybe what we don't do often enough is to report back and say that we [have arrested] more than 90% of people that kill officers. Even with these ones, we will find them."

Cele lamented police killings, as violent crimes continue to plague the country.

"These are criminals that live among communities. It is an issue that will require the community at large to work together to [get rid of]," he said.