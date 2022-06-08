Nigeria: Okada Riders Clash With Lagos Taskforce Officials Over Enforcement

Amidst the melee, many shop owners in the area scrambled to lock their shops and flee to safety.

Several commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, on Tuesday, protested the seizure of their motorcycles by the Lagos task force team in Idi-Araba, Lagos.

Their protest led to the disruption of activities and movement around the area.

The protest came about two weeks after another clash between the police and Okada riders in the Ojo area of the state after the former attempted to enforce the Okada ban by the state government.

Last week, the government crushed over 2,000 motorcycles impounded for flouting the ban.

The government banned motorcycle operations in some locations from June 1, 2022.

The affected Local Government Areas are Apapa, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Surulere, and Lagos Mainland.

According to a staffer of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, the incident happened in the morning around 11 a.m.

The staffer, who requested not to be named, said the clash between the police and the okada riders led to the closure of the hospital's main entrance.

He added that he had to pass through the College gate when he resumed work.

Disruption

Videos circulating the internet which appeared to be from the scene showed some men, believed to be okada riders, running on the road.

There appeared to be a bonfire as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky.

Amidst the melee, many shop owners in the area scrambled to lock their shops and flee to safety.

Normalcy

The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, while addressing the matter on his Twitter handle, said the area is now safe.

He explained that "some lawless motorcycle operators were trying to cause trouble after their motorcycles were impounded.

"Our men are fully the on ground. CP Abiodun Alabi personally coordinated our response."

Mr Hundeyin, however, said that operatives from the police command and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have dispersed the okada riders and restored normalcy to the area.