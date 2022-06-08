Nigeria: Presidential Aspirant With Highest Votes Will Be Declared Winner, Says Bagudu

7 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The Chairman of the Election Committee of the Convention and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, has said that the presidnetial aspirant with the highest number of votes will be declared winner.

Bagudu stated this at the ongoing national convention of the party.

He said the fewer number of delegates at the Eagle Square tonight would make the electoral process more manageable, unlike when the party had about 8,000 delegates at the convention in March.

According to him, "Three delegates per local government will be allowed to vote after accreditation. There will be two voting points. Two states will be called simultaneously.

"Delegates should write the name of their presidential choice clearly, while those that cannot write would be permitted to call a delegate of their choice to help them out.

"Aspirant with the highest number of votes will be declared winner. Any aspirant that wishes to withdraw must do so publicly and also sign the withdrawal form."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X