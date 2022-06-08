Kenya: Thank You for Giving Women a Voice, Ngilu Tells Odinga

7 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kitui — Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has commended Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga for his faith in women leadership.

Ngilu said by nominating Martha Karua as his running mate in the August 9 elections, Odinga affirmed women's space in national leadership.

"It's a monumental moment for Kenyan women. This is just the beginning. The sky is the limit to what women can achieve given the opportunity," she noted.

The Governor was addressing the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO) 70-year anniversary fete at the Kenya School of Government Mombasa.

While calling for protection of the girl-child rights, the county chief also urged women not to shy away from elective politics which has over the years remained largely dominated by men.

She had joined Karua, Public Service, Youth & Gender Affairs CS Margaret Kobia and Maendeleo Ya Wanwake national chairperson Rahab Muiu, among other women leaders.

The meeting brought together women from Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta counties.

