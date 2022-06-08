Rwanda: Cricket - Brazil Arrives for Kwibuka Tournament

7 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Brazilian national female cricket team arrived in Kigali on Tuesday, June 7 ahead of the 2022 Kwibuka Tournament which starts from June 9 to June 20th.

The tournament which is part of activities to commemorate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and will see the South American nation battling eight others for supremacy.

Prior to their departure to Kigali, the captain of the Brazilian team, Roberta Avery Moretti stated that tournaments like the Kwibuka will help her team get in top form as they seek to take world cricket by storm.

"We want to get in the top 20 rankings in T20s in the next five years," Avery stated.

"We need to play more, we need to compete more and now we are taking those steps to achieve it."

Brazil are currently ranked 28th in the world in women's cricket by the International Cricket Committee.

