Kenya: Elephant Gives Birth to Twins in Aberdare National Park, an Extremely Rare Occurance

Nairobi — An elephant has given birth to twins at the Aberdare National Park, an extremely rare occurrence.

The news was broken by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) which described the occurrence as "extremely rare."

"Waking up to exciting & great News! An elephant from Aberdare N.Park just gave birth to twins," KWS tweeted and invited visits to the park.

-- Kenya Wildlife Service (@kwskenya) June 7, 2022