Rwanda: Basketball - U-18 Team Coach Confident of Good Performance in Afrobasket Qualifiers

Yves Murenzi, the head coach of the U-18 boys' national basketball team has said he is confident of getting good results at the qualifiers competition.

The U-18 national basketball teams, in both the boys' and girls' category, have already began preparations ahead of the upcoming U-18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers to be held in Kampala, Uganda from June 13 to 18.

Last week, the teams entered a residential a camp at Home Free Hotel in Kigali and will be doing training sessions at the BK Arena.

In an interview with Times Sport, head coach Yves Murenzi said:

"We started preparations last week to train for the Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers. We have confidence and we will do our best in competition," he said.

"We have 16 players in camp but on Thursday, we will announce the final squad and we expect to leave the country on Saturday," he added.

Meanwhile, the girls' team is also having their own camp, holding preparations ahead of U-18 Zone V Afrobasket qualifiers.

They are being coached by Jean Claude Muhirwa Rukundo.

Countries that are set to take part in the qualifiers are: Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Boys' team squad:

Meddy Bahizi, Yvan Hirwa, Hubert Sage Kwizera, David Tuyizere, Boris Nkurunziza Hirwa, Pacifique Ndaruhutse, Chandelier Twizeyimana Cyiza Nshuti, Yves Gisa Sengabo,Gedeon Ndatimana,Herve Hodari Irakoze, Emmanuel Kayinamura, Ghislain Nubaha, Mike Mugalu, Arsene Ishimwe, Briallant Brave Izere Rutsindura, Brian Karenzi, Dick Rutatika Sano, Gad Umuhire, Prince Kabera and Just M Rugamba Nzungize.