Rwanda: The Ellen Degeneres Campus is a Conservation Milestone - Premier

Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente has described the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund as a conservation milestone which will significantly boost the efforts to create a safe space for the Mountain Gorillas.

He noted this on Tuesday, June 7 as he presided over the launch of the $15m campus which is located in Musanze district, whose construction was funded through American television personality, Ellen DeGeneres.

The campus was built near the Volcanoes National Park, the natural habitat for the mountain gorillas, in honour of renowned gorilla conservationist Dian Fossey.

Ngirente said that the world should be inspired by the conservation milestones that have been achieved by several conservationists for over half a century now, at a time when the world is facing enormous challenges.

"We are living in times when the pressures on nature have never been higher but the imperative to protect and restore nature has also never been greater. I am confident that the Ellen campus and the Dian Fossey fund will play a critical role in carrying on the Dian Fossey's legacy," Ngirente said.

He said the conservation gains will not only benefit the gorillas, which were until a few years ago characterized as critically endangered, but also the communities surrounding the park.

Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi also attended the function.

The project to construct the park was first announced by Rossi when she presented it as a gift to DeGeneres on her 60th birthday four years ago. The celebrated television personality has previously said was as a child inspired by the work of Dian Fossey.

"For decades, passionate conservationists have been working to protect the mountain gorillas and their habitats. This campus is a testimony that the hard work has paid off," Ngirente said.

He added that the 2016 gorilla population census indicated that there is a 26% growth in their population "and today marks a new chapter that opens doors for new partners to join hands in conservation of mountain gorillas, said Ngirente at the event."

He added that, the dedication of the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Fund is about growth and expansion.

"Through the work of this campus, we will see growth in research about the gorillas and their habitats. We will also see an expansion of our knowledge in the gorillas' social structures which will better our planning for their future. Conservation is a foundation for Rwanda's tourism strategy and this is why the conservation of mountain gorillas remains at the heart of Rwanda's priority," he said.

The Dian Fossey Fund has been in Rwanda for more than half a century and has been a key partner for Rwanda.

It is the world longest organisation that is entirely dedicated to gorilla conservation and with the help of Ellen DeGeneres and her partner, the Diana Fossey Fund now has permanent home at the campus.

"We are embarking on our biggest conservation project on the Volcanoes National Park. This is a once-in-a-generation initiative. We intent to expand the park by 23% and yield numerous benefits for people, plants and animals that call the park home," said the Prime Minister.

Portia de Rossi who gifted her partner DeGeneres with the facility spoke of DeGeneres' love for animals saying that, "I know DeGeneres as a kind person who really loves animals and the only way to honour her is to honour what she loves most. It's that call I made on her 60th birthday to Dian Fossey Fund that has led us to this day."

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, DeGeneres could not hold her emotions and spoke passionately about her love for animals to an extent that she broke down in the middle of her speech as she got overwhelmed by her experience in Rwanda including her campus and her experience when she visited the gorillas upon arrival in Rwanda.

"I can't say enough about Rwanda; there is so much to do and I will keep talking about Rwanda. I've always dreamt of being here. Dian Fossey taught us that we should look at different things differently rather than fighting them. She's been my hero," said DeGeneres, adding that, "Just yesterday but one, I saw a gorilla carrying her one-month-old baby and I saw pure love in their eyes. I saw this majestic powerful super being that we must protect."

Several officials including the CEO of Rwanda Development Boar, Claire Akamanzi and the Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya expressed optimism on how the campus is going to attract tourists as well as promote and contribute to Rwanda's conservation policy.

The multi-acre, eco-friendly facility adjacent to the Volcanoes National Park includes three main buildings--the Sandy and Harold Price Research Center, the Rob and Melani Walton Education Center, and the Cindy Broder Conservation Gallery--as well as housing for visiting students and researchers.

The Ellen Campus will serve as a gateway to conservation for the many stakeholders with whom we work, helping to create the next generation of conservationists.

The campus, which was built by award-winning MASS Design Group, has been named one of Africa's 10 most anticipated architectural projects and featured on 60 Minutes and in Architectural Digest.

Over 250,000 plant species are growing up in the campus landscape.