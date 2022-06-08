South Africa: Business Chamber Offers to Help Fix NMB Water Leaks Spilling 80 Million Litres a Day

Ngrund - Panoramio / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0,)
The city of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), with the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the foreground.
6 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

With millions of litres of fresh, clean water going to waste through leaking pipes in Nelson Mandela Bay -- something the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, calls 'a sickness' -- the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has offered to help trace and repair thousands of leaks in a metro that is staring down the barrel of Day Zero.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has offered to help fix the thousands of leaks in a metro that is two weeks away from 40% of the city's taps running dry when extraction from the first supply dam stops.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, has described the widespread leaks in the city as "a sickness" -- the water services in the metro have now been taken over by the national department in terms of the Water Services Act.

The Amatola Water Board has also been appointed as an implementing agent to sort out the mess in the hope of preventing almost half the city's water supply from drying up in two weeks' time.

In Gelvandale, Gqeberha, countless litres of clean water have been running down Martin Street since 2018.

"We got tired of phoning," resident Kathleen van...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

