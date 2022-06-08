South Africa: Electrician Killed in Shootout Involving 150 Zamas At Moth-Balled Sibanye Gold Mine - Video Included

7 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

An electrician and Sibanye-Stillwater employee was shot and killed on Monday night in a shootout between Zama Zamas and mine security at the company's moth-balled Cooke shafts near Randfontein. Security sources estimate that up to 150 armed men were involved in the attack, which may help explain allegations that when the police finally showed up they did nothing.

The operation seems to have been well planned. The aim, based on intelligence reports in the community including the hoarding of food supplies, was to send hundreds of Zamas underground at the moth-balled Cooke gold operations on the West Rand.

On Sunday night, power cables were cut in advance of the incursion, which would be backed up by a literal army of hired guns.

But on Monday night, Sibanye -- which is responsible for the mine -- sent out a team under heavy guard to restore the power, sources with direct knowledge have told Business Maverick. That team came under fire from an estimated 150 heavily-armed Zamas. During the assault, which lasted for hours with sporadic shooting, the electrician was shot dead.

"There were about 150 armed assailants -- it was planned and they had stashed supplies," one source said. Military-style weapons...

