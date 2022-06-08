South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Crime Scene Could Have Been Contaminated, Forensic Expert Tells Court

7 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

A forensic expert has admitted it was 'possible' that the crime scene where Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered had been contaminated.

In the third week of the trial of the five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, forensic expert Thabo Mosia was grilled by defence lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo, on whether he had been qualified to carry out forensic investigations when Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014.

Testifying at the Pretoria High Court, Mosia said he completed a five-year training course and was awarded a criminalistic expert certificate in 2013. He said he completed his BTech in 2019.

Mshololo argued that Mosia was "less qualified" to conduct forensic work when he was called to the crime scene in 2014.

Mosia disputed this, saying: "My experience didn't start in 2013 and I have been attending crime scenes since 2008."

'Contaminated' crime scene

Mshololo read a statement from a witness, who said she had arrived at singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house -- where Meyiwa was murdered during an alleged robbery -- and found a woman called Maggie Phiri scrubbing the floor and removing empty bottles of alcohol from the house. When asked why Phiri was cleaning the house,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X