South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Crime Scene Could Have Been Contaminated, Forensic Expert Tells Court

A forensic expert has admitted it was 'possible' that the crime scene where Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered had been contaminated.

In the third week of the trial of the five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, forensic expert Thabo Mosia was grilled by defence lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo, on whether he had been qualified to carry out forensic investigations when Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014.

Testifying at the Pretoria High Court, Mosia said he completed a five-year training course and was awarded a criminalistic expert certificate in 2013. He said he completed his BTech in 2019.

Mshololo argued that Mosia was "less qualified" to conduct forensic work when he was called to the crime scene in 2014.

Mosia disputed this, saying: "My experience didn't start in 2013 and I have been attending crime scenes since 2008."

'Contaminated' crime scene

Mshololo read a statement from a witness, who said she had arrived at singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house -- where Meyiwa was murdered during an alleged robbery -- and found a woman called Maggie Phiri scrubbing the floor and removing empty bottles of alcohol from the house. When asked why Phiri was cleaning the house,...