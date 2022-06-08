South Africa's GDP Grows Faster Than Expected, but Potholes Litter the Road to Recovery

analysis

South Africa's economy grew 1.9% on a quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted basis in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, data showed on Tuesday. This is welcome news - but the road to recovery in Africa's most advanced economy remains strewn with potholes, literally and figuratively.

The data, unveiled by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday, exceeded market expectations of quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.2%.

This is a rare source of cheer on the domestic economic front - and certain top politicians faced with scandal might be expected to milk it for all it is worth.

But the momentum will be hard to maintain. April saw load shedding crank up while KwaZulu-Natal was drenched in deadly floods. And surging inflation and rising interest rates will contain consumer spending.

"We already know that in Q2-2022 we will have to factor in the impact of the KZN floods, the potential slowdown in external sectors from China's zero-Covid measures, and the deterioration in electricity availability.

"All of this will take the shine off Tuesday's numbers.

"Chances are that Q1-2022 was as good as it gets - for a while at least," Razia Khan, Chief Africa Economist at Standard Chartered Bank in London, told Business...