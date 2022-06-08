Rwanda: Basketball - Nshobozwa Signs for Cape Verdean Side Mindelo Monstro

7 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan star point guard Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza has completed a deal to join Cape Verdean side Mindelo Monstro.

The 23-year-old is one of the best basketball players in Rwanda currently, due to his contribution for both club and country.

Standing at 1.83m, Nshobozwa's speed, hard work, attacking ferocity and defensive acumen make up for his diminutive nature.

Nshobozwabyosenumukiza was named on the All-Defensive team of the just-concluded Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022.

He is one of the best point guards in the country, and boasts good defensive qualities like speed and ferocity in his game.

In the BAL, he averaged 1.7 steals per game, 3.7 average defensive rebounds, 14.2 points per game, and 3.5 assists per game, making him one of the top performers for REG in the tournament.

He captured the attention of many fans when he scored an all-important last second three pointer as REG salvaged victory against a resilient Seydou Legacy Athletique (SLAC) in the Sahara Conference of the BAL in March.

Speaking to Times Sport, the player confirmed the new deal, but noted that he is looking forward to first contribute to the national team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers taking place next month in Kigali.

