Rwanda/Senegal: Afcon 2023 - Sadio Mane Grabs Late Goal to Edge Over Rwanda

8 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored a goal in added time as Senegal overcame Rwanda 1-0 in the second match of the Africa Cup of nations qualifying campaign on Tuesday night at Stade Abdoulaye Wade.

Amavubi defender Ange Mutsinzi fouled Saliou Ciss in the penalty area which resulted into a spot kick that was converted by Mane.

The winners of the group will qualify for the final showdown in Ivory Coast in 2023.

Rwanda made her debut at the continent's most prestigious football tournament in 2004 and that was the last time Amavubi played at the biennial showpiece.

